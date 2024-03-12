Health and Chemicals & Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said the credit assistance scheme of SIDBI for Jan Aushadi Kendra operators will strengthen and help in further expanding the network.

The loan from SIDBI will be made available to small operators of Jan Aushadi Kendra without any collateral, he said after launching the scheme and a dedicated website for this.

The scheme of SIDBI will help operators of Jan Aushadi Kendra for starting a business or expanding, he added.

The credit guarantee on such loans whether working capital or term loan is being provided by Credit Guarantee Fund Trust For Micro And Small Enterprises (CGTMSE).

The government has set a target to have 25,000 Janaushadhi Kendras across the country by March 31, 2026.

Till January 31, 2024, about 10,624 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) were functional across the country.

In 2022-23, the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) registered sales of ₹1,235.95 crore which led to savings of around ₹7,416 crore to the citizens.

Around 1,965 generic drugs and 293 surgical items are sold through the outlets at affordable rates.

