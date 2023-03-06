Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) major Marico signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NUTRIHUB and the Indian Institute of Millets Research (Under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research) to develop, research and train collaboration in millets processing.

The MoU signed for two years aims to promote millets through its differentiated product offerings.

“India is one of the largest producers of millets and this association with NUTRIHUB and IIMR will further unlock the potential of millets and help in making millet-based products widely available in a variety of formats while balancing health and taste. With this partnership, we aim to create differentiated offerings that are tasty, healthy and can easily integrate with people’s lifestyles. This MoU will enable us to experiment more with millets and make the superfood more mainstream in the Indian diet in the long run,” said Shilpa Vora, Chief Research & Development Officer, Marico Limited.

The company’s healthy food portfolio includes products made with millet in the form of Saffola Oats Karara Crunch and Saffola Munchiez Ragi chips.

