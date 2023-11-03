The Vandanmedu-based Mas Enterprises has won the top exporter of cardamom (small) award from the Ministry of Commerce and Industries for the financial year 2017-18.

Mas Enterprises Ltd is the highest exporter of Indian green cardamom (small) from India during the FY 2017-18. Recognising the meritorious performance in the export of spices and spice products from India, the certificate of merit is also awarded to the company, which manufactures and markets food products under the brand Palat.

The Union Minister of Commerce & Industries, Piyush Goyal and the Minister of State for Commerce & Industries, Anupriya Patel presented the trophies and awards to the company in Mumbai. Executive Directors of the company, Anjo Jose, Tomson Cyril, and the General Manager Rajan Sathy received the award.

In addition to exports, the company is engaged in plantations, cardamom auctions, tourism segment, and marketing of agri inputs and implements.