Millets or Shri Anna can play an important role in addressing global food security, said Union Agriculture Minister, Arjun Munda on Sunday.

Addressing the valedictory of the three-day Millets and Organics International Fair 2024 organised by the Government of Karnataka in Bengaluru on Sunday, Munda said millets offer solutions to problems such as climate change, water crisis and help contain soil degradation and help address food and nutritional security. The millennium goals can be achieved through the farmers of India, he said.

Overuse of chemicals

The overuse of agrochemicals and fertilizers has reduced the capacity of the soils, which will affect livelihoods. Growing millets can help fight climate change and help maintain the quality of the soils. With the world returning to vegetarianism, millets play an important role, Munda said adding that start-ups, FPOs, educational and research institutes should play an important role in creating awareness on the benefits of millets, he said.

Munda also said that the Government is looking at options to encourage millet consumption among children so that they get the nutritional benefits of the cereals.

Karnataka Revenue Minister, Krishna Byre Gowda said Bengaluru is not just the IT or BT capital, but a global hub for millets. Karnataka Government’s policy and efforts on creating awareness of millets way back in 2016 ended up in the declaration International Year of Millets in 2023 by the UN, he said.

Earlier interacting with the farmers, students and scientists at the Indian Institute of Horticulture Research in Bengaluru, Munda said there was a lot of potential for the development of the horticulture sector in the country.

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda takes a look at the various horticulture products on display at the ICAR-Indian INstitute of HOrticulture Research in Bengaluru on Sunday

Horticulture’s share in the agriculture economy is 33 per cent, which can be further increased and has great potential, Munda said. He asked the farmers to adopt best practices and aim at produce at par with the international standards, so that their produce can compete in the international markets. Munda asked to the scientists to bring more and more farmers to their laboratories and share the latest research techniques to them, which will help them increase productivity, yield and income in a sustainable manner.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit