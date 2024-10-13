Agriculture, while essential for feeding the world and supporting livelihoods, is also a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

As the population grows and food demand increases, emissions from agriculture will rise. However, with innovative approaches and sustainable practices, agriculture has the potential not only to reduce its carbon footprint but also to become part of the solution by acting as a carbon sink.

Agriculture’s carbon footprint

The agriculture, forestry, and land use (AFOLU) sector accounts for around 22 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, with the agriculture sector alone contributing 11-12 per cent, according to the latest UN IPCC report. These emissions primarily come from livestock, fertilizer use, deforestation, and energy consumption for machinery and transport.

Livestock, particularly cattle, sheep, and goats, produce methane—a potent GHG—through digestion, while excessive fertilizer use leads to nitrous oxide emissions.

Reducing emissions from agriculture requires a multi-pronged approach focused on sustainability, Technology, and ecosystem restoration.

Regenerative agriculture and soil carbon sequestration

Regenerative agricultural practices like no-till farming, crop rotation, and cover cropping can enhance soil health and increase organic matter in the soil, which acts as a carbon sink. Soil rich in organic matter sequesters more carbon, reducing net emissions.

Integrating trees into farmlands through agroforestry enhances carbon storage and improves biodiversity and ecosystem resilience.

Agroforestry, where trees and shrubs are combined with crops and livestock farming, boosts carbon sequestration while providing multiple benefits, such as increased shade, water retention, and crop protection from extreme weather.

Livestock management and methane reduction

Livestock farming is a significant source of methane, and eliminating livestock-related emissions can be challenging.

Feeding livestock dietary supplements like seaweed has been shown to reduce methane emissions from enteric fermentation by up to 80 per cent. Additionally, better manure management, including biogas capture, can turn a potent GHG source into renewable energy.

Selective breeding for low-emission livestock and improving pasture management practices such as rotational grazing can further reduce emissions while enhancing soil health, leading to higher carbon sequestration.

Rethinking fertilizer use

Fertilizer application is a major source of nitrous oxide emissions, a greenhouse gas 300 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Precision farming techniques that use sensors and data to optimise fertilizer application can significantly reduce excess use, lowering emissions.

By ensuring that nutrients are applied only where and when needed, farmers can reduce the environmental impact of fertilizers without sacrificing crop yields and save money. In India, where fertilizer overuse is common, precision agriculture can be a game-changer, reducing farmers’ costs and environmental damage.

Precision agriculture and data-driven solutions

Technology can be pivotal in reducing agricultural emissions. Precision agriculture, which utilises GPS, sensors, and drones, allows farmers to optimise input use — whether it’s water, fertilizers, or energy — while reducing waste and lowering emissions.

AI-driven monitoring systems can predict crop health issues, manage irrigation schedules, and even prevent pest outbreaks, leading to more efficient farming with fewer resources.

Renewable energy in agriculture

Agriculture is a heavy energy user, much of which comes from fossil fuels. Transitioning to renewable energy sources like solar and wind for on-farm operations, irrigation, and transport can drastically reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint.

Solar-powered irrigation systems offer a sustainable alternative to diesel or electric pumps, cutting both costs and emissions. In addition, producing biofuels from crop residues provides a renewable energy source while reducing the need for synthetic fertilizers and fossil fuels.

The role of policy and market incentives

Government policy is critical in shaping futurist agricultural practices. Policies that support sustainable agriculture, incentivize carbon-friendly practices, and provide financial assistance to small farmers can drive widespread adoption of emission-reducing strategies.

One example is the potential to create a market for agricultural waste, such as stubble (parali) in India. By giving farmers financial incentives to sell stubble rather than burn it, the country could dramatically reduce the air pollution and emissions associated with stubble burning.

Agriculture as a carbon sink

While agriculture contributes to global emissions, it also has the unique potential to act as a carbon sink. Practices like reforestation, wetland conservation, and agroforestry can sequester carbon, mitigating agriculture’s overall impact on climate change.

Crops themselves can also be part of the solution; biomass from crops and residues can be converted into biochar, which stores carbon in the soil for centuries. Restoring degraded lands, improving soil fertility, and integrating natural ecosystems into farming landscapes can help agriculture transition from being a carbon emitter to a carbon absorber.

Mitigating emissions from agriculture is necessary for fighting climate change and critical for ensuring food security for future generations.

By adopting regenerative farming practices, managing livestock more effectively, and harnessing Technology, the agricultural sector can significantly reduce its emissions while continuing to feed a growing global population.

The path to sustainable agriculture requires a collaborative effort from governments, the private sector, and farmers. With the right policies, technologies, and incentives, agriculture can become a critical player in the global fight against climate change, balancing productivity with preserving the planet.

The author is industry expert in renewable energy and founder at Mynzo Carbon & SolarArise