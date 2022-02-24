Modi asks private sector to assure farmers of pulses, oilseeds for buying crops

Highlighting a seven-pronged strategy outlined in the Budget 2022-23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday exhorted farmers, agriculture universities and agriculture students to work on a common platform to ensure that it just not remains a “jugglery of statistics” (Budget) rather brings transformation in village life.

Modi also asked corporates to come forward and help farmers in increasing domestic production of oilseeds and pulses where the country still needs to import for meeting domestic demand.

“I believe that if we move forward by bringing our farmers, our agriculture universities and our agriculture students together on all these works (seven-pronged strategy), Budget in real sense will not be just a jugglery statistics, it can become a great instrument of transformation in village life,” Modi said addressing a webinar on positive impact of the Budget on the agriculture sector.

Demand assessment

Modi also said that there should be a study on the demand of food items in the country. “This is an area where successive governments have not paid their attention and there were several instances in the past when demand assessment went wrong,” said an official.

“Our agri-investors should also come forward to promote crop diversification. Like the importers know about what kind of machines are needed in India, we should have information about crops here. For instance, (deficit in) oilseeds and pulses (production), in which our corporates should come forward as this is an assured market. You can tell the farmers in advance that you will take so much of the crop from them. There should be a study of the food requirement of India,” Modi said. He emphasised on meeting all food requirements through domestic production, instead of imports.

As per industry data, the country’s edible oil imports surged to Rs 1.17 lakh crore in 2020-21 oil year (November-October), compared with Rs 72,000 crore in the previous year after global prices jumped.

Farm budget

Modi said that the agriculture budget has increased manifold in just six years and farm loans have increased by 2.5 times in seven years. In 2013-14, the Budget allocation (final) of the agriculture ministry (excluding research department and animal husbandry) was ₹19,306.82 crore. However, after the transfer of agri credit subsidy from Ministry of Finance and announcement of PM-Kisan and PM Fasal Bima Yojana, the Budget allocation has reached at ₹1.24-lakh crore in 2022-23. These three schemes together have a share of 75 per cent (₹93,000 crore) of total allocation.

Seven-pronged srtategy

On seven-pronged strategy, Modi said the target has been set to undertake natural farming on mission mode within 5 kilometer on both sides of the Ganga river. Secondly, modern technology in agriculture and horticulture will be made available to the farmers. Thirdly, emphasis has been laid on strengthening Mission Oil Palm to reduce the import of edible oil.

Besides, the Budget has also provision for new logistics arrangements through PM Gati-Shakti, which will be helpful for transportation of farm products. Fifth solution in the Budget is better organisation of agri-waste management and increasing farmers’ income through waste to energy solutions, Modi said.

More than 1.5 lakh post offices will provide services like regular banking, that will also be used by farmers, he said.

Seventh, agri research and education syllabus would be changed as per new age demands, the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that artificial intelligence (AI) is going to completely change the trend related to agriculture and farming in the 21st century and increasing use of drones is part of this change. “Drone technology will be available on a scale only when we promote agri-startups,” he said adding more than 700 such startups have been created during last 3-4 years.

Commenting on natural farming, he said organic products market in the country is worth ₹11,000 crore, of which over ₹7,000 crore come from exports. He asked krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs) to create awareness on natural farming by adopting one village, each for its promotion.