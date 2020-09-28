Monsoon to start exiting West Rajasthan from tomorrow

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the South-West Monsoon from the extreme outpost of West Rajasthan and adjoining areas in North-West India by Tuesday (tomorrow, September 29), a process delayed since September 1, an India Meteorological Department update (IMD) has said.
The overall rainfall surplus stands at 9 per cent as on Sunday and there will not possibly be any significant accretion to it over the next two days before the season ends though a late surge over East and North-East India is not ruled out, projections based on the short to medium range model guidance of the IMD suggest.
Also read: Reservoir storage at 99% of last year
North-West India has seen Uttarakhand and Delhi (-20 per cent reach) just slip into negative rainfall territory during the last couple of days. It could surprise on the downside by gnawing further at the surplus since dry weather associated with monsoon withdrawal is more or settled over the region.
Himachal Pradesh (-26 per cent), Jammu & Kashmir (-33 per cent) and Ladakh (-66 per cent) have been nursing deficits already, largely due to a lack of less active western disturbances, set up by interacting with incoming low-pressure systems from the Bay of Bengal.
But the withdrawal process would have to contend with another spell over East India as the monsoon wags its tail, with a cyclonic circulation/low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal within the trough thrown down by an erstwhile low from East India and triggering rains over East and North-East India.
The parent trough runs from East Bihar into the West-Central Bay towards the Andhra Pradesh coast across the plains of Bengal and Odisha. Already, a circulation is doing the rounds over the South Andhra Pradesh coast. The ecosystem of a trough and a prevailing circulation over land will breed the fresh rain-bearing circulation in the Bay.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather has hinted at the likelihood of a low-pressure area forming in the Bay as early as tomorrow (Tuesday). The short-to-medium term model guidance of the IMD too seems to agree on a buzz developing, but the national forecast agency has not taken a call just yet.
According to Skymet, the rainfall from the low-pressure area will be confined to East and North-East India since the dry westerlies to north-westerlies from the building seasonal anticyclone and monsoon withdrawal process over North-West India would not allow it much leeway to the West.
The IMD sees scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning over parts of the South Peninsula and adjoining East Coast during the next three days. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast for Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during this period, and over Interior Karnataka for two days (Tuesday and Wednesday).
