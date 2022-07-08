Moong procurement to begin from July 21 in Gujarat

The Gujarat government will begin procurement of moong (green gram) at the minimum support price (MSP) rates starting July 21, 2022.

The online registration would be done from July 11 to July 20 at the e-gram centers in the villages. The registered farmers will be able to sell moong at the MSP fixed by the Centre at ₹7,275 per quintal for the 2021-22 season.

The spot price of moong in Saurashtra markets hovered between ₹4,750 and ₹6,250 per quintal, which is about ₹1,000 less than the MSP. The arrivals at Rajkot market were reported at 425 quintal on Thursday.

The moong procurement will be conducted under the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed) through the State-appointed nodal agency Indiagro Consortium Producer Company Limited, which is a farmer producer organisation (FPO).

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel said, "The market price of moong at various APMCs has dropped below the minimum support prices. Therefore, a decision of procurement was taken to avoid any loss to the farmers."

