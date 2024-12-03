Mother Dairy has signed up with “Bharat Organics” as the exclusive distribution partner for their range of organic staples to the Delhi-NCR market. Under the agreement, Mother Dairy will focus on strengthening distribution of packed and certified brand Bharat Organics’ produce to consumers across NCR through its network of booths across the region as well as other distribution channels.

Bharat Organics is owned by the National Cooperative Organics (NCOL), a multi-State cooperative society, supported by NDDB, NAFED, NCDC, GCMMF and NCCF. It is dedicated to promoting organic farming through the cooperative model, creating organic clusters and ensuring fair trade practices.

In a statement, Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy, said, “With this partnership, Mother Dairy aims to build a healthier and more sustainable India. By combining NCOL’s expertise in organic farming with our extensive distribution network and deep consumer trust, we are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between premium organic products and affordability. This launch reinforces our commitment to making high-quality, organic staples accessible to every consumer, empowering families to embrace healthier lifestyles.”

Distribution strategy

Bharat Organics’’s portfolio will be made available at 300 Safal stores and around 10,000 general trade outlets in Delhi-NCR, as well as through modern trade and e-commerce platforms.

Vipul Mittal, Managing Director, NCOL, said, Our vision is to offer an entire basket of organic staples that cater to daily needs while ensuring fair returns for organic farmers. The Bharat Organics brand will stand as a symbol of trust, affordability and quality for consumers.”

The ‘Bharat Organics’ range is built on a commitment to sustainability and quality, and each lot undergoes rigorous testing for over 245 pesticide residues while supporting organic farming practices that promote environmental health and farmer welfare, the statement said.