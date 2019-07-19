Mother Dairy to sell tomatoes at ₹40 a kg

With tomato prices shooting in North India, the government on Friday directed Mother Dairy to immediately start selling at a rate of ₹40 a kilo through its retail outlets. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava. The prices of tomatoes have been going up in the capital since July 10, it was said. Besides, instruction was given to Delhi government’s Food and Civil Supplies Department to exhort traders and logistic providers to increase the supply of tomatoes to mandis to control the price rise. According to Agriculture Ministry’s horticulture division officials, present at the meeting, the arrival of tomatoes was affected by rains and the supply would be normal very soon.