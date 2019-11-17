Nabard has still headroom to raise about Rs 35,000 crore this fiscal, says Chairman

Facelift Dimapur
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
Nabard has headroom to raise about Rs 35,000 crore from the market during the remaining months of the current fiscal to fund its business growth and also support various agricultural and rural development schemes of the government, a top official said.
“So far we have raised Rs 20,000 crore and remaining Rs 35,000 crore can be raised depending on demand and requirement,” Nabard Chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala told PTI.
This includes Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) borrowing for various flagship schemes of the government, he added.
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) raises funds through long term bonds, usually of 10-15 years tenures.
Last financial year, Nabard raised a total of Rs 56,069 crore through non-convertible debentures, of which Rs 33,169 crore was for government schemes and the remaining for the organisation’s own funding requirements.
Some of the government schemes financed by Nabard include Swachh Bharat Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.
In 2018-19, Nabard’s loan portfolio grew nearly 22 per cent to Rs 4.32 lakh crore. Assets under management of the bank were at Rs 4.87 lakh crore at the end of March 2019, up 20 per cent since March 2018.
Bhanwala also said Nabard’s Self Help Group - Bank Linkage Programme (SHG-BLP), benefiting millions of rural women, will soon move to a digital platform which will revolutionise lending to women SHGs.
How Nagaland’s mini city has transformed itself
International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) has announced that it will be ...
Women in HP are becoming financially independent thanks to pine needles
A campaign by a practising gynaecologist is making a big difference to women being treated for breast cancer
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
It helps build a bigger corpus for your goals as your investible surplus increases
Cost advantages and strong presence in the North and the East justify premium valuation
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...