Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd (NSPL) has said its laboratories based in Bengaluru have been awarded NABL accreditation in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017 by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

The accreditation is under the category of ‘Testing laboratories in accordance with ISO/ IEC 17025 - General Requirements for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories’.

A media statement said the scope of accreditation in seed health includes testing for pathogens such as Tobacco Mosaic Virus (TMV), Tomato Mosaic Virus (ToMV), Pepper Mild Mottle Virus (PMMoV), Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus (ToBRFv), Cucumber Green Mottle Mosaic virus (CGMMV), Squash Mosaic Virus (SqMV), and Xanthomonas spp.

One of the first

Quoting Gurmukh Roopra, Chief Executive Officer of Namdhari’s Group, the statement said, “We are incredibly proud to receive the prestigious NABL accreditation for our laboratory divisions. This achievement reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest quality seeds to our customers. Being recognised as one of the first seed health testing labs in India to receive accreditation for testing the deadliest plant pathogen, the ‘Tomato Brown Rugose Fruit Virus’, demonstrates our dedication to cutting-edge research and maintaining the highest standards in the industry.”

Sameer Sawant, President (Seeds Business), Namdhari Seeds, said that receiving the NABL accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team of experts. “The journey to align our testing processes with NABL requirements was challenging, but our commitment to quality and continuous improvement drove us forward. This accreditation will further boost our operational control and mitigate risks, ultimately ensuring that our customers receive reliable and accurately tested products,” Sameer Sawant said.

