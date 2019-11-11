NATCO Pharma to launch insecticide

Natco Pharma Limited has announced a technical product from its Crop Health Sciences division for Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR), a broad spectrum insecticide. The Hyderabad-based firm hopes to bring formulations based on this product to farmers across the country. Natco is awaiting regulatory approval of the CTPR product.

CTPR is an active ingredient used in products commercialized by the crop science firm FMC under the brands Coragen and Ferterra. CTPR product sales in India were estimated to be ₹1,540 crore in 2016, per FMC. Natco filed a suit for declaration of freedom to use CTPR, at the City Civil Court, Hyderabad, in September. FMC counter-sued before the Delhi High Court this month, claiming patent infringement.