NATCO Pharma to launch insecticide

Start-up Infurnia raises ₹1.4 crore
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
Natco Pharma Limited has announced a technical product from its Crop Health Sciences division for Chlorantraniliprole (CTPR), a broad spectrum insecticide. The Hyderabad-based firm hopes to bring formulations based on this product to farmers across the country. Natco is awaiting regulatory approval of the CTPR product.
CTPR is an active ingredient used in products commercialized by the crop science firm FMC under the brands Coragen and Ferterra. CTPR product sales in India were estimated to be ₹1,540 crore in 2016, per FMC. Natco filed a suit for declaration of freedom to use CTPR, at the City Civil Court, Hyderabad, in September. FMC counter-sued before the Delhi High Court this month, claiming patent infringement.
Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ...
Global private equity firm Blackstone will invest about ₹3,545 crore ($500 million) in engineering and medical ...
Gokul Saini runs common service centre that provides digital literacy training
OTO Capital helps in a hassle-free drive
The yellow metal traded with a bearish bias last week
Brazil, Australia and others say India’s sugar subsidies are trade-distorting. We show how India can ...
Expected pick-up in demand and cost benefits, among others, will help the firm improve earnings
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 paused last week; traders should remain watchful
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...