National Health Forum appeals to the Centre to regulate sale of non-Virginia tobacco

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
National Health Forum (NHF), an NGO based out of India working in the field of tobacco control, has appealed to the Centre to regulate the sale of non-Virginia tobacco.
NHF, through its letter to the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Health Family Welfare, has asked the Centre to ensure that the sale of non-Virginia tobacco gets processed through auction platforms overseen by the Tobacco Board of India or via APMCs. NHF further suggested taxing the non-Virginia tobacco at the same tax as the Virginia tobacco on per kilogram basis.
The forum noted that the move would help the government reap the double benefit, firstly the enhancement of revenue and secondly controlling the sale of the so-far unregulated tobacco products in India.
According to Mandakini Sinh, Managing Trustee, NHF, As per NHF’s estimates, a 30 per cent levy as a reverse charge levied upon and paid by the manufacturers and dealers of non-Virginia tobacco products will yield a revenue increment of around ₹30,000 crores. This will lead to a far wider net of taxation, and all types of tobaccos will be uniformly brought into the tax net.
“Currently, all tobacco products manufactured using non-Virginia tobacco (such as Burley tobacco) are in the unorganized sector, and there is large scale evasion of tax by manufacturers and scant respect for the tobacco control laws,” she added.
Presently, non-Virginia tobacco is freely sold without any intervention by the government, and in the process, the Indian farmer gets a raw deal. The non-Virginia tobacco is used in the manufacture of chewing varieties of tobacco, hookah, gutkha, kiwam, gudaku , zarda and bidis.
These non-Virginia tobaccos constitute about 85 per cent of tobacco grown in India. And these are neither appropriately taxed nor it’s growers get stable prices for their produce. Some private intermediaries and middlemen take advantage of the situation and milk the poor Indian farmers, NHF claimed.
Virginia Tobacco, however, is controlled and taxed by the government with checks and balances in place, such that not only proper revenue is generated, but the interest of the farmer is also addressed.
A sizeable quantity of the non-Virginia tobacco goes in the manufacture of chewing tobacco, gutkha, Pan Masala with tobacco, zarda, and snuff which are all products that are extremely dangerous in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic as they need to be spat out after consumption.
NHF mentioned that if the government regulates the sale and distribution of non-Virginia tobacco as it has done in the case of Virginia tobacco, it will lead to fair and uniform taxation of all tobacco products and benefit the farmers.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
Unless the RBI offers dispensation on recognition of defaults or one-time restructuring, banks could face ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...