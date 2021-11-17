Agri Business

National Institute for Rubber Training to conduct online training programme

Our Bureau Kottayam | Updated on November 17, 2021

To be held on November 22 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

The National Institute for Rubber Training (NIRT), under the Rubber Board, is organising an online training programme in recommendations of rubber clones and production of planting materials on November 22from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The medium of instruction will be Malayalam. For details, contact on phone: 0481-2353127 or WhatsApp 7994650941. Email: training@rubberboard.org.in. Website: www.training.rubberboard.org.in

Published on November 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

online education
rubber industry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like