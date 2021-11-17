National Institute for Rubber Training to conduct online training programme

The National Institute for Rubber Training (NIRT), under the Rubber Board, is organising an online training programme in recommendations of rubber clones and production of planting materials on November 22from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The medium of instruction will be Malayalam. For details, contact on phone: 0481-2353127 or WhatsApp 7994650941. Email: training@rubberboard.org.in. Website: www.training.rubberboard.org.in