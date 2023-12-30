After Sri Lanka, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) plans to take the Amul model of milk cooperatives to Kenya, Meenesh Shah, chairman of NDDB, said here on Saturday.

“I am hopeful that the model that we took to Sri Lanka can be replicated for the small dairy farmers of Kenya,” Shah said while speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of NCDFI (National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India), held at Gandhinagar. He said a nine-member team from Kenya had visited NDDB, Amul, Indian Immunologicals, and IDMC Ltd at Anand last week.

The chairman of NDDB said that to take the Amul model to foreign shores for the first time2, a stakeholder agreement has been signed for building a joint venture entity in Sri Lanka, where NDDB and GCMMF will hold a 51 per cent stake together. Union Minister for Cooperation Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present.