Emmanuel Nambusseril and Nishesh Shah have been appointed as the Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively of the All India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF) for the year 2024-25.

Emmanuel Nambusseril is the Chief Marketing Officer at AKAY Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. As the manufacturers and exporter of Oleoresins, Spice Oils, Nutraceutical ingredients, steam sterilized spices, etc., Nambusseril has played a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth and establishing its brand as a leader in the industry. He has contributed significantly to AKAY’s global presence and reputation for quality.

With over 20 years of expertise in the spice industry, Nishesh Shah is currently the Managing Partner of Universal Oleoresins. Universal Oleoresins is a specialised Value Addition centric company. Nishesh Shah is involved in the manufacturing of high-quality spice oils, spice oleoresins, natural colours, Nutraceuticals and Spice Drop.

The All India Spices Exporters Forum, established in the year 1987, works towards protecting the interests of the spice exporters in the country, creating a sustainable, pro-development business environment for the spice industry and its stakeholders.

