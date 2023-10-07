A coalition of 17 organisations has urged the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for immediate action on the critical issues engulfing the animal agriculture sector. The coalition has said that the G20 declaration has overlooked some challenges, which are instrumental to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The declaration does not discuss the role of sustainable practices in economic stability and environmental sustainability, nor does it focus on financing sustainable agriculture and livestock-related projects within reforms in Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs),” the coalition said in the letter to the ministry.

Samayu, a non-profit organisation working for net positive outcomes for people, planet and animals and also part of the coalition, has said in a statement that there five key areas where the G20 declaration missed the mark -- environmental and public health issues, gender equality and inclusion, economic resilience and sustainability, transparent and sustainable supply chains, and conflicts and vulnerabilities.

The coalition has suggested steps for each concern, emphasising the urgent need for policies and incentives that encourage sustainable farming, address gender disparities, support economic stability, promote supply chain transparency, and acknowledge the vulnerability of agricultural workers.

Implementation of the recommendations will contribute to creating a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient agricultural landscape, ultimately benefiting both people and the planet, it said in the letter.

“This lack of specificity is not aligned with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 15 (Life on Land),” the statement said.

