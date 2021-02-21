Night temperatures to perk up over North-West India

Minimum temperatures (night) are expected to up by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of North-West India during the next 3-4 days as a result incoming series of western disturbances setting up clouds that prevent solar radiation from escaping the surface and keeping the nights warm.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) update did not however indicate any significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Central and West India during this period which goes to signal that the influence of the above westerly systems would be confined to the hills/plains of the North-West.

Troughs to trigger thunderstorms

Towards East, India the night temperatures may trend in the opposite direction falling by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 2-3 days in the wake of clouds and thunderstorms leaving that part of the country towards the South towards parts of East-Central India and the larger South Peninsula, the IMD said.

In fact, this (Sunday) morning, the IMD pointed to the presence of three thunderstorm-rearing trough formations with two located in the East, and the other to the West. One in the East connected Kerala to the South Maharashtra coast while the other ran up from North Tamil Nadu coast to South Odisha coast.

Couple of cyclonic circulations

The third trough lay extended from South-East Arabian Sea to North-East Bihar across North Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand offering a narrow corridor typical of the pre-monsoon season (starting in another week) for hosting thunderstorms.

A cyclonic circulation over Lakshadweep in the South-West and those over North-East Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar as well as over Sikkim and adjoining West Assam completed the ensemble of systems in combination with the three troughs which could line up potential weather across the respective regions.

Moderate rain, thunderstorms seen

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall at isolated/scattered places over Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe for two more days. Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are forecast Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe until tomorrow (Monday) morning.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts picked Kavali, Nellore and neighbourhood in Coastal Andhra Pradesh for heightened thunderstorm activity until Monday morning. The coastal stretch from Nellore to Chennai in Tamil Nadu also offered up as a potential zone for enhanced activity. Another spot where violent weather could show up on could be over Cuddalore and neighbourhood.

The region in Interior Karnataka linking Davangere with Chikkamagalur would also witness violent thunderstorms during this period. Rain or thundershowers are forecast for Ballari, Anantapur, Hindupur, Bengaluru, Hunsur, Hanur, Salem, Udhagamandalam, Coimbatore, Valparai, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Muthupet, Dindigul, Madurai, Karaikudi, Kovilpatti, Rameswaram, Thoothukudi, and Palayankottai.