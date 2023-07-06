Consumers continue to see red due to pricier tomatoes as retail prices of the kitchen staple soared up to ₹162 per kg on Thursday across the country due to tight supplies caused by rainfall in many parts.

Among metros, retail tomato prices remained highest at ₹152 per kg in Kolkata, followed by ₹120 per kg in Delhi, ₹117 per kg in Chennai, and ₹108 per kg in Mumbai, according to the data maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry.

The all-India average retail tomato price was ruling at ₹95.58 per kg on Thursday.

A maximum rate of ₹162 per kg was quoted in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, while the minimum rate was ₹31 per kg in Churu district of Rajasthan, the data showed.

Tomato prices remained high in other major cities in the country.

In Gurugram, retail tomato price was ruling at ₹140 per kg, at ₹110 per kg in Bengaluru, ₹107 per kg in Varanasi, ₹98 per kg in Hyderabad and at ₹90 in Bhopal on Thursday.

Normally, tomato prices spike during July-August time of the year as harvesting and transportation of highly perishable commodity supplies get affected due to monsoon.

