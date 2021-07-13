Now Campco launches jackfruit eclairs

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has launched a new product – ‘Jackfruit Eclairs’ – in the market. The product was launched in the market to mark the 49th Foundation Day of the cooperative on July 12.

HM Krishna Kumar, Managing Director of Campco, told BusinessLine that the main ingredient of eclair is the vacuum-fried natural jackfruit pieces and powder. No artificial flavour is used in this product.

Terming jackfruit as the nutrition goldmine, he said it has high protein, fibre, potassium and vitamin B and lower carb and calorie than rice or corn. He said Campco developed and launched a confectionery product in the category of eclairs in order to add value to jackfruit.

He said jackfruit eclair is a modified toffee containing an outer shell of caramel rich in natural jackfruit, and centre filling formulated by using high quality cream and enriched with jackfruit powder.

To a query on the quantity required for the preparation of eclairs, he said around 650 kg of raw jackfruit is used for the preparation of around 1 tonne of eclairs.

Shree Padre, Editor of Adike Patrike (a farm magazine), who has been spearheading the movement to popularise the potential of jackfruit in the country for nearly two decades, told BusinessLine that there is a need to focus on various jackfruit-based products at a time when the country is showing interest in jackfruit.

Welcoming the move by Campco in this regard, he said let Campco focus more on research and development for jackfruit, and launch many jackfruit-based products in the market.

The cooperative also launched ‘Hazelnut Choco Spread’ to mark its 49th Foundation Day.

Krishna Kumar said it is an ideal combination used as grating on bread, toast, chapathi and even on dosa, and also used for icecream, cakes and desserts. Even it can be used as a morning drink by stirring into hot milk as a chocolate drink, or to boost the energy while at work, he said.

‘Hazelnut Choco Spread’ is made with locally sourced cocoa and enriched with roasted hazelnuts, he added.