Now Campco launches jackfruit eclairs

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd has launched a new product – ‘Jackfruit Eclairs’ – in the market. The product was launched in the market to mark the 49th Foundation Day of the cooperative on July 12.
HM Krishna Kumar, Managing Director of Campco, told BusinessLine that the main ingredient of eclair is the vacuum-fried natural jackfruit pieces and powder. No artificial flavour is used in this product.
Terming jackfruit as the nutrition goldmine, he said it has high protein, fibre, potassium and vitamin B and lower carb and calorie than rice or corn. He said Campco developed and launched a confectionery product in the category of eclairs in order to add value to jackfruit.
He said jackfruit eclair is a modified toffee containing an outer shell of caramel rich in natural jackfruit, and centre filling formulated by using high quality cream and enriched with jackfruit powder.
To a query on the quantity required for the preparation of eclairs, he said around 650 kg of raw jackfruit is used for the preparation of around 1 tonne of eclairs.
Shree Padre, Editor of Adike Patrike (a farm magazine), who has been spearheading the movement to popularise the potential of jackfruit in the country for nearly two decades, told BusinessLine that there is a need to focus on various jackfruit-based products at a time when the country is showing interest in jackfruit.
Welcoming the move by Campco in this regard, he said let Campco focus more on research and development for jackfruit, and launch many jackfruit-based products in the market.
The cooperative also launched ‘Hazelnut Choco Spread’ to mark its 49th Foundation Day.
Krishna Kumar said it is an ideal combination used as grating on bread, toast, chapathi and even on dosa, and also used for icecream, cakes and desserts. Even it can be used as a morning drink by stirring into hot milk as a chocolate drink, or to boost the energy while at work, he said.
‘Hazelnut Choco Spread’ is made with locally sourced cocoa and enriched with roasted hazelnuts, he added.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...