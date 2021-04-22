Now, QR code to know all about Alphonso

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Alphonso growers in Konkan region of Maharashtra, worried about other mango varieties being sold as Alphonso, can heave a sigh of relief. Consumers, too, can be assured that they have picked the original king of mangoes.
Innoterra Tech, an Innoterra business unit, is collaborating with the Geographical Indication (GI) Authority in India, Maharashtra Government and Indian mango farmers collective, to tag each Alphonso mango with FarmTrace.
Consumers can scan the QR code to know the GI status and source of the Alphonso mango, right up to the farm level. This makes it easier for them to pick the original Alphonso, the most premium variant of mango available globally.
The tag will cover around one lakh tonnes of mangoes (4,000 crore mangoes), grown over 5,000 acres of land in Konkan by 2022, directly benefiting more than 1,000 farmers.
Vivek Bhide, Chairperson of GI Authority of India, in a press statement issued by Innoterra Tech said: “Recently, many national and international variants of mangoes, such as ones from Malawi in Africa, are being sold in the market as Alphonso mangoes. As Alphonso mangoes are GI-tagged, this is an incorrect practice. Establishing traceability for original Alphonso mangoes will not only help consumers to get value for their money but also curb product falsification and mislabelling. The true beneficiaries will be the farmers, who will immediately see 10%+ improvement in their income.”
The Alphonso produced largely in the Konkan was granted a GI tag in 2020 for its unique origin. The challenge, however, has been to ensure that the original fruits from Konkan get to retain the GI tag and that the authorities are able to curb false claims by fruit producers through complete traceability of the fruit to the origin.
Alphonso has won worldwide acclaim for being the richest in taste and most fragrant and vibrant mango variant, fetching the highest premium of all mango variants. Over 15,000 tonnes of the premium fruit are exported every year from India, mainly to West Asia, the UK, China and Europe.
Suniti Gupta, MD and CEO of Innoterra Tech, said, “Our solution is based on technology architecture that links data already logged by food producers and suppliers, tracks each piece of fruit based on a unique sticker. Scanning the sticker QR code will let the consumers know the location of the farm, the batch number, processing unit, packaging unit, shipping information as well as a complete timeline of these steps. Thus, the complete journey of fruit from the farm to the retail shelf is made available to the consumers. This is especially relevant for all GI-tagged products, as authenticity and source of origin are very important in ensuring the right value for producers.”
Sandesh Maruti Patil, representative of Alphonso Mango Farmers Collective in Maharashtra, said, “Traceability of Alphonso mangoes is a major breakthrough for the farmers – this way, all our efforts to deliver the highest quality Alphonso mangoes to the global consumers are recognised. Once the farmers register under the GI initiative, which can be done easily at the official portal, they can get all their products tagged immediately”.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...