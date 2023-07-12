Agri e-commerce platform, nurture.retail, has launched a comprehensive range of crop protection products, which will be made available only online via its mobile app.

These online-exclusive products comprise herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and bio-stimulants; these products are Uniquat, Turf, Lancer, Yieldwin, Manzate, Amerex, Ricebac, Imidastar and Lambda Star, the company said in a statement.

These products were launched via its flagship Shubh Aarambh event by nurture.retail amidst its retailer network in the presence of Ashish Dobhal, CEO of UPL SAS.

Dhobhal said “In India, about 3,50,000 registered and licensed agri-input retailers cater to 150 million farmers. Most of these agri-input products are distributed through the traditional network (offline). By collaborating with nurture.retail to launch an online-exclusive product line, we can serve untapped markets and leverage digital channels as growth levers. This step also safeguards the interest of leading agri-input companies by ensuring that the traditional distribution channels remain unaffected.”

Vishal Dubey, Business Head, nurture.retail, said, “The online-exclusive products will be available in 14 States with a 72-hour delivery promise. Agri-retailers can purchase the best agri-inputs through the crop life cycle at affordable rates. We will rapidly add more online exclusive products, unlocking new avenues for growth for agri-retailers.”