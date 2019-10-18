October looks good for rains in South India but not November-December, says Japanese agency

Prospects for the North-East monsoon may look variously suitable for the South Peninsula but may not be the same going into November and December, says an updated outlook from the Application Laboratory of Japanese national forecaster Jamstec.

November may be useful in parts for Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Kerala even as the rest of the region - Kerala, Coastal, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh - might witness below normal rains.

El Nino Modoki-like

Giving an analysis of the causative global climate factors, the Japanese forecaster said that an 'El Nino Modoki-like' event is currently observed in the tropical Pacific ('Modiki' in Japanese means 'similar but different').

The El Nino Modoki-like state will persist at least until the autumn. "We need to be careful of its impact as it may be different from that of the canonical El Nino," the Japanese forecaster said.

Going forward, the model predicts that the tropical Pacific will return to a neutral-state from the winter through the first half of the year 2020.​ Its continuance into the summer of 2020 will be watched eagerly for implications for the next South-West monsoon in India.

As for the Indian Ocean, the Japanese forecaster said that, as predicted, a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) had quickly emerged in May, and now reached a level similar to that of the strong events of 1994, 1997, and 2006.

The model predicts that the positive IOD would persist in the autumn, and then quickly decay in the winter. "We may observe co-occurrence of a positive IOD and an El Nino Modoki-like state in the autumn; this is as observed in 1994 and 2018."

India monsoon surplus

In 1994, this state of the tropical Pacific had powered the South-West monsoon to a surplus of 10 per cent just as recorded this year; in 2018, though, the monsoon was below average.

This goes to explain the tenuous nature of the links that prevailing Pacific conditions have on the Indian monsoon, though what happens in the Indian Ocean (positive or negative dipole) may have a more immediate and direct impact.

In the rest of its forecasts, the Japanese agency said that most of the globe would experience a warmer-than-normal condition in them except for most parts of the US, West Africa, West Europe and some parts of East Africa.

In the spring (from March) of the year 2020, most part of the globe will still experience a warmer-than-normal condition, except for some parts of western Canada, southern parts of Africa, Australia, Iran, North-West China, Mongolia, and central Russia.

Winter rain prospects

As regards to the seasonally averaged rainfall in the winter, a wetter-than-normal condition is predicted for southern coastal area of Alaska, eastern parts of the US, most parts of Brazil, northern Australia, and most parts of south and east Africa.

In contrast, some parts of West US, northern parts of South America, Argentina, western parts of Australia, north-eastern parts of South Africa, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Philippines will experience a drier-than-normal condition.

In the spring of the year 2020, a wetter-than-normal condition is predicted for eastern/western parts of the US, most parts of South America, and China.

In contrast, the central US, North-East Brazil, East Australia, the western part of the southern Africa, most parts of West Africa, Europe, Indonesia, Philippines, and South-East Asia will experience a drier-than-normal condition.

The model predicts that most parts of Japan will experience a warmer-than-normal condition in the winter as a seasonal average. In the spring of year the 2020, most of Japan will be still warmer-than-normal.