The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) has said that sowing of oilseeds crop has been much better this season when compared to the last year.

In his monthly letter to the members, Ajay Jhunjhunwala, SEA President, said India experienced a skewed distribution of rainfall till early last week.

During the June-July period, nine states, including Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha and Bihar faced a significant rain deficit ranging from 20-49 per cent; whereas six states, including four in the south peninsula, reported excess to large excess cumulative rainfall during June 1 - July 20.

“Yet, most oilseed production areas have received sufficient rain to commence sowing. The sowing of oilseed crops has been much better at over 140 lakh hectares as of July 11 compared to just under 116 lakh hectares last year. Let us keep our fingers crossed for bountiful and well-spread rain with the blessings of Lord Indra,” he said.

Oilmeals

Jhunjhunwala said oilmeals exports suffered a 9 per cent fall during April-June quarter of 2024-25. “Had we not been subjected to the ban on de-oiled ricebran, we would have exceeded the exports of the first quarter of last year,” he said, adding, the de-oiled ricebran prices are now at a lower level and likely to go down further with increased availability of dried distiller grain solids (DDGS), which is also used in various feed formulations.

In view of the above facts and the sharp fall in prices of de-oiled rice bran, the association has once again appealed to the Government not to extend the prohibition beyond July 31 2024.

He said the Government plans to shift nutraceuticals to the drug regulatory authority, removing them from the oversight of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. “Such an action would greatly constrain our vegetable oil and oilseed industry, which has painstakingly and diligently developed and marketed various nutraceuticals,” he said.

Stating that the domestic refining industry has been suffering due to heavy imports of refined oils, he said this is contrary to the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ dream. The capacity utilisation of Indian refining industry is suffering very badly and also resulting in loss of employment opportunities, he added.