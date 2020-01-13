Onion Retail Price Tracker: Monday, January 13

The elevated price of onions in December was one of the big contributors to the rise in food inflation during the month. The all-India consumer price inflation rate for onions in December is estimated to be a jaw-dropping 328 per cent by the National Statistical Office.

The overall consumer price index for December 2019 surged 7.35 per cent from a year ago and the consumer food price inflation index shot up by 14.12 per cent during the same period.

But things are improving. Rampurhat in West Bengal, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Panchkula in Haryana have experienced steep declines in the retail prices of onions since Friday, January 10. The average retail price in Rampurhat has declined by ₹35/kg since Friday to ₹45/kg on Monday, data from the Department of Consumer Affairs show. The corresponding decline in Kanpur and Panchkula was ₹30/kg. The average retail price was ₹60/kg in Kanpur on Monday and ₹50/kg in Panchkula.

Gurugram in Haryana, Malda in West Bengal and Patna in Bihar reported a decline of ₹20/kg in the average retail price of the bulb. On Monday, onions were retailing at ₹80/kg in Gurugram and Malda and at ₹50/kg in Patna.

Thiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, in contrast, saw retail prices jump by ₹20/kg to retail at ₹95/kg on Monday. Over the weekend, the bulb was retailing at ₹80/kg at the centre.

As seen in the graphic, Ambikapur and Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh reported the highest retail price of onions at ₹120/kg. The bulbs were most affordable in Jaipur, at ₹35/kg.