Online training in rain guarding and rubber cultivation

The Rubber Board is organising online training programmes in rain guarding and rubber cultivation.

The one day training in rain guarding is scheduled on 18 May from 2 pm to 4 pm. The three day training in rubber cultivation is arranged from 19 to 21 May and will be from 10 am to 1 pm on all days.

The fee for training in rain guarding is ₹119 (including 18 per cent GST and 1 per cent flood cess) for Keralites having no GST registration and ₹118 for non Keralites and Keralites having GST registration. Fee for the training in rubber cultivation is ₹714 (including 18 per cent GST and 1 per cent flood cess). The trainees can pay the fee directly to account No. 1450300184 of Central Bank of India (IFS Code- CBIN0284150) in favour of Director (Training), Rubber Board, Kottayam. The Medium of instruction is Malayalam.

According to a press release issued by the Board, registration will be open up to 3 pm on 17 May for training in rain guarding and up to 3 pm on 18 May for training in rubber cultivation. The programme link will be provided to 200 candidates on a first-come first served basis. For details, contact 0481- 2353127 or WhatsApp 7994650941.