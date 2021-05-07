Agri Business

Online training in rain guarding and rubber cultivation

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on May 07, 2021

The three day training will be from 19 to 21 May at 10 am to 1 pm

The Rubber Board is organising online training programmes in rain guarding and rubber cultivation.

The one day training in rain guarding is scheduled on 18 May from 2 pm to 4 pm. The three day training in rubber cultivation is arranged from 19 to 21 May and will be from 10 am to 1 pm on all days.

The fee for training in rain guarding is ₹119 (including 18 per cent GST and 1 per cent flood cess) for Keralites having no GST registration and ₹118 for non Keralites and Keralites having GST registration. Fee for the training in rubber cultivation is ₹714 (including 18 per cent GST and 1 per cent flood cess). The trainees can pay the fee directly to account No. 1450300184 of Central Bank of India (IFS Code- CBIN0284150) in favour of Director (Training), Rubber Board, Kottayam. The Medium of instruction is Malayalam.

According to a press release issued by the Board, registration will be open up to 3 pm on 17 May for training in rain guarding and up to 3 pm on 18 May for training in rubber cultivation. The programme link will be provided to 200 candidates on a first-come first served basis. For details, contact 0481- 2353127 or WhatsApp 7994650941.

Published on May 07, 2021

rubber (commodity)
