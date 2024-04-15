A strong export demand has lifted prices of orthodox teas at Kochi auctions, witnessing an active participation of North Indian buyers.

According to traders here, the shortage of tea in North India due to winter holidays has forced many buyers to look for the brew in the South which pushed up the demand. In sale 15, the demand was strong with a sales percentage of 92 out of the offered quantity of 1,74,778 kg. The average price realisation was up by ₹2 per kg at ₹164 compared to ₹162 in the previous week.

The auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said exporters to CIS and Middle East countries and from Tunisia were active. Whole leaf and Fannings was firm to dearer following quality.

Good demand for CTC leaf

CTC leaf also registered a good demand with a sales percentage of 83 out of the offered quantity of 46,000 kg. Best and medium brokens were firm to dearer with major packeteers and Kerala buyers lent fair support.

In CTC dust, the market for select best liquoring teas was firm to dearer, particularly SRD grade. The quantity offered was 5,30,029 kg with a sales percentage of 80. Blenders together absorbed 62 per cent of the total CTC quantity sold.

The orthodox dust market was barely steady and was lower, witnessing some withdrawals. The quantity offered was 15,000 kg, witnessing a 66 per cent sales.