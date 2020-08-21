Paddy headed for record acreage

Coping with the Covid storm
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
A 6 per cent increase in monsoon rainfall has pushed up kharif sowing by 8.6 per cent compared to the same week last year, with paddy heading for a record acreage with planting is still on.
Kharif sowing data for the week released by Agriculture Ministry on Friday showed that planting was completed on 1,063 lakh hectares (lha) compared to 979 lha in the corresponding week of the last kharif season.
There has been a substantial increase in planting of paddy in many States that received bountiful rains so far. These include Telangana, which has sown paddy over an additional 10.5 lha, and Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh which have added nearly 6 lha each. Among the other States that have planted paddy in more area are West Bengal (4.48 lha), Odisha (3.16 lha) and Karnataka (2.18 lha) compared to same period last year. Surprisingly, the paddy area in Punjab has come down by 1.78 lha from the last kharif season.
The total area under paddy so far is 378 lha, nearly 12 per cent more than the 339 lha covered in the same week last year.
With Karnataka (3.52 lha), Maharashtra (2.16 lha), Telanagana (1.42 lha) and Uttar Pradesh (1.07 lha) planting more, the area under pulses went up 6.8 per cent to 1,32.5 lha. All three major pulses – arhar, urad and moong – are reporting higher acreage as compared to same week last year.
Oilseeds planting, which has almost ended, registered a 14 per cent increase over last year, with the total area going up to 191 lha, raising the prospects of higher production this year. Major kharif oilseeds crops — soyabean and groundnut — have reported higher acreage as compared to last year, Another crop that has done well in terms of coverage is cotton, at 127.7 lh, which is 3.4 per cent more than the same period last year. Much of the increase came from Telangana, which planted cotton over an additional 6.11 ha, Karnataka (1.68 lha) and Punjab (1 lha). Correspondingly, cotton planting is lower by 3.55 lha in Gujarat and by 1.79 lha in Maharashtra, two traditionally-strong cotton States.
Till this week, the country as a whole received a rainfall of 663 millimetres against the normal of 628 mm. Similarly, 123 reservoirs monitored by the Central Water Commission have 90 per cent of live storage.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
How praja mandals in Himachal’s tribal districts guard their forest wealth
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The expansion of investment options over the decades has enriched investors, even if savings in financial ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...