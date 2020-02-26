Pepper farmers worried over Vietnam price drop

Realme X50 Pro: Make way for a specs beast
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Declining pepper prices in Vietnam are worrying for Indian farmers as they fear a similar trend in the domestic market.
According to traders, Vietnam pepper prices have come down to around $200 per tonne following subdued demand from China, the largest buyer of Vietnam pepper. Similarly, Sri Lankan pepper is also reported to have begun a southward movement.
Since it is considered as a crucial period for pepper trade in general, Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said, Indian demand has to be met with domestically produced pepper alone, which would keep the prices steady with minor adjustments.
Though Indian demand is estimated at 5,000 tonnes a month, noe it has gone up to 6,000-7,000 tonnes.
The pepper market in Kochi was down by ₹1 per kg with ungarbled varieties quoting at ₹313 per kg. The total offtake was 28 tonnes. MG1 garbled varieties realised ₹333, while new pepper stood at ₹303.
The dealers from Coorg have started offering more and it is likely to continue. If the prices keep dropping, Shamji said, liquidation of stock by farmers at lower prices is likely.
Very little is missing in this reasonably priced feature-packed premium smartphone
Veena Sahajwalla, Mumbai-born alumnus of IIT-Kanpur, is currently inventor and Professor of Materials Science ...
Companies need to look far beyond renewable energy and water conservation, says M Ramesh
A start-up that broke even in a span of just two years
The open-ended scheme will invest in equities, debt instruments and derivatives
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
SEBI's new rules seek to end practices such as misselling and bring in transparency in fees
Easy liquidity, softening rates and improved balance sheets have also helped
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...