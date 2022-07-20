Plant-based meat brand Shaka Harry raises $2 million 

Bengaluru, July 20

Shaka Harry, a meat alternate line of Liberate Foods Pvt. Ltd., a plant protein company, announced raising $ 2 million in the seed funding round led by Better Bite Ventures, Blue Horizon, and venture debt fund Panthera Peak.

“Winning a consumer segment in the food space needs a well-designed product range, deep expertise in taste and flavour and consistent customer experience. The team at Shaka Harry, with in-house flavour and taste solutions is poised to build the market leading brand in plant-based products,” said Anand Nagarajan, co-founder, Shaka Harry.

Sandeep Devgan, Co-founder, Shaka Harry said, “Plant-based meats have a huge scope of acceptability in India, particularly among the growing flexitarian population. Yet not many brands have been able to make a mark due to the inability to replicate real meaty tastes in vegetarian profiles.”

“As an Asian alt-protein fund, Better Bite Ventures invests in early-stage startups creating a more sustainable food system in the most populous region in the world. And as such, we’re particularly optimistic about India’s opportunity. We’re excited to support the team for long-term success in this important market,” said Simon Newstead, founding partner, Better Bite Ventures.

Shaka Harry offers a range of meal and snacking products, designed around the Indian cuisine and palate. The company has a monthly customer base of 25,000. Shaka Harry’s products are available in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Gurgaon.