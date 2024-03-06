The Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) will conduct a farmers’ meet at its research centre at Kidu in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on March 11. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, will be the chief guest at the function.

A media statement by CPCRI said various technological innovations and interventions to tackle emerging challenges in the arecanut, coconut, and cocoa sectors will be addressed during the meet.

The event includes an exhibition focusing on technologies developed by the institute. Demonstrations on drone spraying, soil sample collection methods, and Bordeaux mixture preparation will be conducted.

2,000 participants likely

The statement said around 2,000 participants, including farmers, researchers and officials from various government departments, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), marketing societies, developmental agencies and entrepreneurs are expected at the .

CPCRI has two regional stations — Vittal in Karnataka, and Kayamkulam in Kerala — apart from three research centres at Kahikuchi in Assam, Mohitnagar in West Bengal, and Kidu in Karnataka.