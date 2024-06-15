Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 18 will release a transfer of over ₹20,000 crore to 9.26 crore farmers under the flagship PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan scheme), started in 2019, at a function in Varanasi, which will be broadcast live through different medium including on Doordarshan and DD Kisan.

PM-Kisan is the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme under which each beneficiary farmer receives ₹6,000 per year in three installments of ₹2,000, each to supplement their financial needs. The Centre has so far disbursed over ₹3.04 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers across the country since its inception.

Announcing the decision, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that as many as 50 ministers of the Central government will be virtually interacting with farmers at 50 select Krishi Vigyan Kebdras (KVKs) after the main function is completed in Varanasi.

Arrangements have been made at over 700 KVKs, thousands of mandis across the country, gram panchayats, and block offices to bring farmers there to witness the event of transfer of amount and watch the prime minister’s address live.

“Through you (media), I appeal to the farmers to participate in this program directly through any medium at different places and apart from that, please connect with this program and the Prime Minister through various communication medium,” Chouhan said. The government expects about 2 crore farmers to participate in this program, physically and virtually, he added.

The event will also be broadcast live on MyGov, YouTube, Facebook and will also be seen at over 5 lakh Common Service Centers.

The minister also said that he has been discussing the 100-day action plan that the Prime Minister had entrusted to every ministry and will release it soon.

Modi will also confer certificates to 5 such ‘Krishi Sakhis’, who are already trained to work as para-extension workers to support farmers in different aspects of farming. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and various state ministers are also expected to attend the event in Varanasi.

