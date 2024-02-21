The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the Amul brand, will hold its Golden Jubilee celebrations in Ahmedabad with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating five dairy projects worth ₹1,200 crore. “The Prime Minister will virtually inaugurate a ₹650 crore cheese plant built by Sabar Dairy in Gujarat. The Prime Minister had laid the foundation of this plant earlier. He will also inaugurate a long-life tetra pack milk processing plant of Amul at Anand. The capacity of the Amul Chocolate plant -- which Modi had inaugurated in 2018 -- will also be doubled. We are also expanding our Mozzarella cheese manufacturing unit. The 50,000 litre per day ice-cream plant of Sarhad Dairy in Kutch will also be inaugurated,” said Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of GCMMF.

Celebrating farmers

‘This Golden Jubilee event is meant to celebrate the efforts of farmers who came together as part of a cooperative model and built a global dairy brand. GCMMF was set up at a time when there were only six district milk unions in Gujarat. It was meant to prevent internal rivalry among unions and to safeguard the milk producers from private traders operating in the market,” Mehta told media persons at the Narendra Modi stadium at Motera where the Golden Jubilee event will be held.

As part of the cultural ceremony held during the event in Ahmedabad, about 800-odd women will dance to the Amul song of “Manthan’‘. An exhibition will also be held at the stadium.

On February 23, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the Banas Dairy’s ultra modern milk processing plant at Varanasi.