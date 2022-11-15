Poultry players in various States such as Karnataka, Maharashtra and West Bengal are organising campaigns and events to boost the per capita consumption on the eve of National Chicken Day.

November 16 is celebrated as ‘National Chicken Day’ in commemoration of the birth anniversary of BV Rao, who is considered ‘father of Indian poultry’, the Karnataka Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association (KPFBA) said in a statement.

From November 16 to 18, various poultry organisations in the country are organising various events, campaigns, consumer offers, etc to promote the consumption of chicken among the masses.

KPFBA President Sushanth B Rai said various activities had been lined up for three days wherein members of the association would offer discounts, run campaigns on poultry products.

Over 200 retail outlets in Karnataka will be offering 10 per cent discount on poultry purchases. The KPFBA President said the per capita consumption of chicken in India is low at 3.5 kg, while in Malaysia it is 63 kg and the United States it is 58 kg.

Poultry firms such as Venkateshwara Hatcheries’ ‘Vencob Chicken’; Nandu’s, Nutri Feeds and Farms Pvt Ltd’s ‘Nutri Fresh Chicken’ among others are offering discount on poultry products as part of the campaign.

The KPFBA has been striving hard for the welfare of poultry breeders and farmers for three decades, and it hopes to increase the per capita consumption exponentially in the years to come, he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit