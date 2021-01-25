Agri Business

Queries on rubber sheet processing to be taken on Jan 27

January 25, 2021

Those who are interested may contact Rubber Board Call Centre to know about rubber sheet processing. MN Biju, Assistant Quality Control Officer, Rubber Board will answer to the queries on this subject on January 27 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The Call Centre Number is 0481 - 2576622.

Information about the services of the Board and also technical advice regarding cultivation, production, processing etc of rubber can be regularly sought from the Call Centre functioning at its Head Office. The service is available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days.

