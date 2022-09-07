Rabi foodgrain production target pegged higher at 164.8 mt

Foodgrain production target for the upcoming rabi cropping season is fixed at 164.8 million tonnes (mt). This includes 112 mt wheat, 13.5 mt gram and 18.5 mt rice.

The targets are higher by about 5.2 million tonnes over the fourth advance estimates of 159.68 million tonnes for 2021-22, released mid-August. Total oilsees production target for the rabi season is 14.45 mt — higher than previous year’s output of 13.80 mt.

The Agriculture Ministry in a statement said the total foodgrain production for 2022-23 is 328 million tonnes in which rabi season will contribute 164.8 million tonnes.

Strategies for increasing rabi production would be to enhance the area through inter-cropping, crop diversification and productivity enhancement by introducing the high yielding varieties (HYVs), adoption of suitable agronomic practices in low yielding regions, utilising residual moisture, early sowing and life-saving irrigation for rabi crop, the Ministry said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, while inaugurating the National Conference on Agriculture for Rabi Campaign 2022-23, said the foodgrain production for 2021-22 as per the fourth advance estimates was 315.7 mt, which is higher by 5 million tonnes from the previous year. Total pulses and oilseeds production during 2021-22 is estimated at record 27.7 mt and 37.7 mt, respectively.

Tomar said the priority is to tackle and solve the challenges. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana ₹1.22-lakh crore has been given to farmers as compensation for the loss of their crops. Tomar said all the farmers should be brought under the ambit of this scheme, which will make small farmers feel secure. He said that the productivity of the soil is decreasing due to the use of chemical fertilisers, hence organic and natural farming is being promoted.

Mustard mission

The statement said Tomar expressed satisfaction on the success of Mustard Mission during first two years of its implementation. Mustard production has jumped by 29 per cent from 91.24 lakh tonnes to 117.46 lakh tonnes in last two years and productivity has increased 10 per cent from 1,331 to 1,458 kg/ha, while acreage has seen a 17% jump from 68.56 in 2019-20 to 80.58 lakh ha in 2021-22. The increased mustard production will help in bridging the gap of imports of palm and sunflower oil. The Government is now implementing Special Soyabean and Sunflower Missions on the pattern of Mustard Mission, he said.

Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, informed that the country is maintaining an increasing trend in foodgrain production since 2015-16. The total foodgrain production has increased by 25 per cent in the last seven years from 251.54 to 315.72 million tonnes. Oilseeds and pulses have followed the same trend.

Himanshu Pathak, Secretary (DARE) and DG, ICAR, highlighted the need for adopting climate resilient practices. He presented global perspective of climate change and adaptation strategies being put in place, the release said.

Shubha Thakur, JS (Crops and Oilseeds) presented the vision for next five years to make the country self-sufficient in pulses and oilseeds commodities. It is proposed to increase area expansion by 14 per cent and productivity enhancement by 23 per cent to achieve the target of 32.5 million tonnes for pulses by 2025.