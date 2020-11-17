Rabi sowing hinges on Maharastra government’s help, say farmers

iPhone 12 Mini: Just the right size for many
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
About 18 per cent of rabi coverage has been achieved in Maharashtra out of the proposed 51.20 lakh hectares even as the Agriculture Department expects acreage to increase to 60 lha due to good rainfall.
Rabi sowing has been done on 9.22 lakh hectare so far..
Rabi season commences in October and during the recent meeting convened to review the preparedness of the season, the government had estimated an increase in rabi sowing.
Also read: Rabi sowing crosses 100 lakh ha
However, farmer leaders say that unseasonal rains in September and October have paralysed farmers. The State government has announced compensation for crop loss but the majority of the farmers still await the assistance.
The State has average 141.98 l ha kharif crop (except sugarcane) of which 144.99 lakh hectare was under sowing. According to Kishor Tiwari, head of the Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavlamban Mission, the government task force for farmers, over 50 lakh hectare of kharif crop was damaged due to unseasonal rains putting farmers under pressure.
Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana said that farmers are finding it difficult to buy seeds and fertilisers for rabi season as they have suffered heavy losses due to unseasonal rains. During the rabi season, crops including jowar, wheat, maize, onions, oil seeds and vegetables are grown.
Bharat Dighole, President, Maharashtra State Onion Growers' Association said that farmers banking on a bumper kharif crop faced a major setback with massive rains damaging crop. He added that Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has disrupted the rural economy and farmers are under distress.
However according to State Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse the government is all set to help farmers for successful rabi season. Bhuse said that the government has made provision of 9.25 lakh quintal seeds, enough to match demand. He said that during last rabi season farmers had used 27.69 lakh tonnes fertiliser while this year 34.60 lakh tonnes would be required.
The best things come in small packages, and this one lacks neither in power nor features despite being tiny
Uninterrupted micro-grid power helped villagers in West Champaran sustain business during Covid-19
The 104-year-old prison in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, steeped in history, is fascinating, says its top ...
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...