Experts at an international conference have called for applications of nuclear and radiation techniques in improving crop productivity and storage of produce for a sustainable future.

The four-day conference on radiation technologies - ‘NICSTAR – 2023’ – had sessions where nuclear scientists, food and agricultural technologists and international experts deliberated on sustainability-centred plant mutation breeding, crop production and protection technologies.

P.J Chandy, Secretary NAARRI said the crop productivity per unit area in India is less due to non-availability of varieties suitable for a particular location, poor agronomic practices, scarcity of water and losses due to pests and diseases. Post-harvest storage and management for a longer time is also a real concern. The applications of nuclear techniques have been helpful in resolving many of these issues.

Prasun K. Mukherjee, (Head) Nuclear Agriculture and Biotechnology Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai said using radiation-induced mutagenesis and cross-breeding, BARC has developed 56 varieties in different crops for commercial cultivation. These include 16 varieties in groundnut, 8 varieties in mung bean, 8 varieties in mustard, 7 varieties in rice, 5 varieties each in pigeon pea and urd bean, 2 varieties each in cowpea and soyabean, one variety each in linseed, sunflower and jute.

With many desirable traits like higher yield, seed size, improved agronomic and quality traits, early maturity and resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses, these varieties enjoy high patronage from the farming community and are extensively grown in the country, Mukherjee said.

In addition to seed crops, mutation breeding has also been successful in vegetatively propagated crops like sugarcane, banana and flower crops, he added.

Electronic beam as mutant

Archana Sharma, Director, Beam Technology Development Group, BARC said different varieties of rice, horse gram, cluster bean, moringa etc are developed using Electronic Beam as mutant and handed over to the agriculture institutes for actual field trials.

According to S. Gautam, (Head) Food Technology Division, BARC, radiation processing of food has tremendous potential to control post-harvest losses and thus ensure food security and safety as well as promote international trade. If implemented at a larger and more comprehensive scale, it can be a game changer just as technology of pasteurisation and cold chain management transformed the milk sector to one of the most profitable agri-business models.

