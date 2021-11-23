Rains disturb tea delivery schedule

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The earnings at Sale No: 46 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA) crashed to ₹13.79 crore – the lowest of the last seven weeks. This happened because although there was an improvement in price, the volume sold was dismally low.
In the context of disturbances in supplies from various origins due to the torrential rains, upcountry buyers preferred to build stocks. “We showed keener interest to stock high-priced quality CTC Dust teas so that retail business would be buoyant. Value, rather than volume, is our concern now. Torrential rains have distorted delivery schedule due to hindrances in transport from far away South,” a Delhi-based buyer told BusinessLine.
Reflecting this trend, better liquoring CTC Dust teas at CTTA auctions received fair demand and were dearer by ₹3 a kg. Overall, average prices rose to ₹92.81 a kg – the highest of the last nine weeks. However, the high prices pulled down the volume sold to 14.86 lakh kg – the lowest of the last seven weeks. Exporters were selective.
The bought-leaf factory Homedale Tea Factory created top notch sales when three of its CTC Dust grades, auctioned by Global Tea Auctioneers Private Ltd (GTAPL), fetched over ₹300/kg. Of them, Homedale Red Dust grade, auctioned by GTAPL, topped the entire auctions when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd, bought it for ₹350 a kg. Homedale Pekoe Dust grade and Super Red Dust grade, auctioned by GTAPL, followed at ₹335 and ₹325 respectively.
In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, Homedale Broken Pekoe, auctioned by GTAPL, topped at ₹280. Among other CTC teas, Crosshill Estate Special got ₹270, Pinewood Estate ₹257 and Vigneshwar Estate ₹214. Among orthodox teas, Kodanad got ₹266, Chamraj ₹235 and Kairbetta ₹220. Kodanad green tea got ₹200. Overall, nearly 88 per cent of the offer was sold.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...