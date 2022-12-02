Rainfall activity is expected to scale up over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and south coastal Andhra Pradesh from midnight of Wednesday (December 7) as a low-pressure system evolving over the South-East Bay of Bengal rolls in towards the coast in the intensified form of at least a depression.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it will likely be declared a depression over the South-East Bay by Wednesday morning. It will leave the system with quite some distance to travel, allowing it the time and space to intensify further, before it can near reach the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday morning.

Rain, thundershowers

On Friday, the IMD did not take a call on the prospects of intensification beyond a depression. This development is even as rain or thundershowers lashed at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe the previous day, and will continue to do so as an easterly wave holds sway.

Main centres recording rainfall (in cm) until Friday morning are Vedaranyam, Pudukottai, and Annamalai Nagar-3 each; and Peravurani, Sathiar and Nancowry (Nicobar)-two each. It will become fairly widespread to widespread with isolated heavy falls over Nicobar Islands on Sunday and over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday. Squally winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph may commence along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coast from Thursday (December 8) morning.

Fishermen warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the Andaman Sea on Sunday and Monday; the South-East Bay of Bengal on Monday and Tuesday; and the South-West Bay from Tuesday onwards. Squally weather (wind speeds of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal on Sunday. Similar climes but with winds gusting to 65 kmph may prevail over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands; the South-East Bay; and adjoining Andaman Sea on Monday, and over South-West and adjoining South-East Bay on Tuesday.

