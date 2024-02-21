Rallis India Ltd, an agri-inputs company, has expanded its CSM (Custom Synthesis and Manufacturing) portfolio through commercialisation of three new products during the 2023-24 fiscal.

A media statement said these new products include one each of Intermediates, Active Ingredients and Formulations. Two of these three products are being manufactured at Rallis India’s new manufacturing plants at Dahej.

Quoting Sanjiv Lal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rallis India Ltd, the statement said: “This expansion of our CSM portfolio reflects our strategic commitment to more chemistry-led manufacturing underlying our recent investments at Dahej. These new product successes and customer acquisitions further affirm the enduring trust that Rallis India holds from a growing number of Japanese and other global agrochemical companies.”

Handling complex chemistries

S Nagarajan, Chief Operating Officer of Rallis India Ltd, said the commercialisation of these new products demonstrates the company’s enhanced process development, scale-up and manufacturing capabilities to handle complex chemistries and next-gen sustainable formulations.

“It is also a testament to our ability to work closely and transparently with the customers to deliver high quality products at the right price while upholding our stringent EHS standards,” Nagarajan said.