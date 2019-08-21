Agri Business

Record price for Arunachal tea

Press Trust of India Guwahati | Updated on August 21, 2019 Published on August 21, 2019

A variety of tea grown in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday touched the record height set by Assam tea earlier this month, selling for ₹75,000 per kg at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC).

‘Golden Needle’ tea produced by Donyipolo Tea Estate in Arunachal Pradesh was sold by Contemporary Tea Brokers and was bought by city-based buyer Chattar Singh Narendra Kumar for online tea seller Absolute Tea, GTAC Buyers Association secretary Dinesh Bihani said.

On August 13, Dikom Tea Estate of Assam sold its Golden Butterfly tea at ₹75,000 per kg at the GTAC, auction centre official said.

Donyipolo Tea Estate had last year set a record when their tea was sold for ₹39,000 per kg, Bihani said.

“These teas do not draw the real picture of the tea industry. But the industry should appreciate producers who are making top-notch teas, making a name for Indian tea,” he added.

