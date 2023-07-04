The second day of an ongoing intense rain spell initiated by a resurgent monsoon has forced authorities in Pathanamthitta district in Kerala to lift the shutters of a small dam on the trail of the driest June in 47 years. Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast for many parts of the state for the next three-four days as well. The State administration has declared a high vigil, while the NDRF is on standby in vulnerable areas.

Alerts declared

All educational institutions in the lakes and canals-bound Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts have been ordered closed on Tuesday. A red alert has been declared in Idukki and Kannur districts, and an orange alert in 10 others. A yellow alert has been sounded in the remaining two districts in the state on Tuesday. As for Wednesday, a red alert has been declared in advance for Kozhikode district.

More heavy rain seen

The rain has intensified locally as an offshore trough ran down from the South Maharashtra to Kerala coast. The trough becomes full blown (extended from South Gujarat to Kerala) and truncated as it did on Tuesday, representing the active or dormant state of the monsoon locally. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light to moderate to fairly widespread to widespread rain, with isolated heavy to heavy falls, will continue over South India during the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala on Tuesday and Wednesday, and over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on Tuesday.

Konkan, Goa outlook

To the North of the country, the overarching land-based trough lies in the normal position, while a secondary trough runs down from the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim to North Chhattisgarh. A cyclonic circulation has been persisting over South Gujarat, while another hung over the South-West Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over Konkan, Goa and the Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, during the next five days, and over Gujarat from Thursday to Saturday.

Busy over North-East India

Meanwhile, a third cyclonic circulation lies over North-West Uttar Pradesh and it will combine with the land-based trough and the secondary trough from the hills of West Bengal to North Chhattisgarh, to bring fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur during the next five days and extremely heavy falls over Meghalaya on Tuesday. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar and Jharkhand on Tuesday, and over Odisha for four days from Wednesday.

Rain alert for Uttarakhand

As for Northwest India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall, is likely over Uttarakhand during the next five days, and over East Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday; and over Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

