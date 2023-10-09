Rajeev Raghavan, Assistant Professor at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), has found a place among the ‘Top 2% Scientists of the world’. The 2023 edition of the Stanford University World Top 2% Scientists Database was published this week and includes two lists – one based on career-long data and another focusing on the performance of scientists in the year 2022.

Rajeev has found a place in both these lists and joins around 50 other scientists from Kerala (in the ‘career-long database’) and about 70 scientists from Kerala (in the year 2022 database).

Rajeev is internationally known for his research on the taxonomy and conservation of freshwater fishes of Western Ghats and has close to 200 publications to his credit.