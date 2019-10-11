Reservoirs are nearly 90 per cent full

Happy news awaits farmers across the country getting ready for rabi sowing. According to the latest bulletin issued by the Central Water Commission, the cumulative water levels in 120 reservoirs monitored by the agency was 151.9 billion cubic metre (BCM), which is 89 per cent of the full reservoir level (FRL) till Thursday.

In comparison, the total water storage in these reservoirs was 125.23 BCM during the corresponding week last year.

According to the CWC, as many as 113 out of 120 reservoirs had water storage that is more than 80 per cent of FRL. The maximum increase in water storage was witnessed in reservoirs in the Western region with 54 per cent increase over the cumulative storage reported in the same period last year. The Southern region and Central region, too, have significantly improved storage this year with an increase of 22 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively. The other regions reported an increase in storage, but only marginal ones.