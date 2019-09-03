Rice Prices

as on : 03-09-2019 03:33:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)517.00-72.742383.0032982452-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC6380.0035003500-5.41
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)240.00152.634025.009352450-57.01
Siliguri(WB)195.00-1.524223.0038003800-
Bindki(UP)150.00503470.0023902380-
Gondal(UP)145.00-4.925818.50248024508.53
Hardoi(UP)140.00-22.223780.00256025006.22
Choubepur(UP)102.50-71.531452.502670267513.62
Agra(UP)97.00-26.523274.00262026601.16
Shahjahanpur(UP)91.50103.336431.502615261511.04
Ballia(UP)90.00-18.181505.00236024003.96
Puranpur(UP)90.00-5.266116.00263025107.57
Bazpur(Utr)88.20165.663789.1022002100-6.38
Barabanki(UP)87.003.57339.00245024306.99
Pilibhit(UP)80.00-8411935.50263025202.53
Kalipur(WB)80.0011.111074.0023502300-
Lucknow(UP)79.008.222192.002800277521.74
Mainpuri(UP)76.00-3.82106.0025902630-11.60
Aligarh(UP)75.007.142880.0025502550NC
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1750.0028002800-12.50
Rampurhat(WB)64.00-11.11790.0024002300-4.00
Kalna(WB)63.50NC667.5028602700-6.23
Azamgarh(UP)60.00-209386.50245024409.13
Sultanpur(UP)60.00-78.573323.002725275015.96
Gauripur(ASM)50.00NC1320.5045004500NC
Kayamganj(UP)50.0066.67921.002650266017.78
Bareilly(UP)48.507.781387.50262025308.71
Jorhat(ASM)45.00-30.77921.00340032006.25
Vasai(Mah)45.004.651024.0035103510-3.84
Allahabad(UP)45.00501120.502550260016.97
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC1195.0032002960-13.51
Pandua(WB)42.00NC877.0028502750-12.31
Cachar(ASM)40.001003141.0024002400NC
Hapur(UP)40.00166.671675.00285029805.56
Khalilabad(UP)40.0014.29860.002400225011.11
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC1865.0026002500-2.26
Howly(ASM)35.0016.67457.002700253014.89
Naugarh(UP)35.00-15.662147.002455242518.89
Kandi(WB)34.009.68510.0025502550-5.56
Faizabad(UP)31.50-21.25829.50242023757.08
Muzzafarnagar(UP)31.00-3.12680.0028702955-
Madhoganj(UP)30.5069.443206.50231022502.67
Bhivandi(Mah)30.0042.86412.0023002400-16.06
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-251461.50243023706.58
Lalitpur(UP)28.00401469.0026302680-
Etawah(UP)25.00-16.671764.50265026009.05
Chorichora(UP)25.0025171.002440238512.70
Jayas(UP)24.0060963.40210021002.94
Mathura(UP)24.00-4779.50260025701.96
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)24.00-202331.0027502750NC
Asansol(WB)22.40-59.272326.9029002840-6.45
Saharanpur(UP)22.0037.5926.50286029406.32
Naanpara(UP)21.6054.29780.60237523605.56
Basti(UP)21.00-301237.002450243515.57
Partaval(UP)20.00-35.48185.00235022859.81
Bharthna(UP)20.00-205738.00266026408.57
Safdarganj(UP)20.00NC520.00246024509.82
Falakata(WB)20.00NC800.0026002600-7.14
Durgapur(WB)20.00-63.641201.0026302630-6.90
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)19.600.51647.603400340013.33
Pukhrayan(UP)19.00-20.83471.00235023509.30
Sahiyapur(UP)18.502.781187.502440242012.96
Farukhabad(UP)16.00-11.11576.002650265010.42
Sitapur(UP)15.00-40489.0024602450-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)14.0016.67206.002660260018.75
Champadanga(WB)14.0016.67401.0029502850-7.81
Jasra(UP)13.0085.71381.0026002500-
Ghatal(WB)13.004294.5025002475-1.96
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)12.70144.2385.4030003000NC
Karvi(UP)12.5013.64285.00235023654.68
Raibareilly(UP)12.00-4193.0023502250-
Purulia(WB)12.00-2598.00264025001.54
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)12.0020453.0026002600-1.89
Devariya(UP)11.00-451159.502445242013.99
Jafarganj(UP)11.00NC1207.0023502350-
Badayoun(UP)10.00100477.50255025205.15
Khurja(UP)10.0066.67485.8026752700122.92
Dadri(UP)10.00NC638.002950294010.49
Paliakala(UP)10.0011.11547.30231022651.99
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00-16.6732.0034503550-
Atarra(UP)9.00-25269.50235023602.17
Nadia(WB)9.00NC397.00380038002.70
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.1199.502530245010.00
Chitwadagaon(UP)8.00-11.11108.0021002100-
Sirsaganj(UP)8.00-27.27392.5026602695-4.32
Vishalpur(UP)7.0016.67684.50263525602.33
Unnao(UP)6.804.62104.202650247520.45
Mirzapur(UP)6.0033.33396.00242024159.01
Khatra(WB)6.00-14.29748.00265026003.92
Kosikalan(UP)5.5010180.8026002510NC
Tamkuhi Road(UP)5.5010475.50225022505.14
Tundla(UP)5.50-36.05241.9026252580-1.87
Chintamani(Kar)5.00-5.004500--
Puwaha(UP)4.50-59.09294.2024502460NC
Ahirora(UP)4.5012.5293.4023002300-
Bangarmau(UP)4.00-11.11103.70237523003.26
Gadaura(UP)4.00100369.408002300-62.62
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29132.0025752680-0.96
Kasganj(UP)4.00NC111.5025602570-6.23
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)4.00-4.002500--
Sehjanwa(UP)3.5016.67241.10216021600.47
Uluberia(WB)3.403.0321.1029002900NC
Ranaghat(WB)3.20-8.5780.803900350014.71
Melaghar(Tri)3.005023.5027002700-5.26
Charra(UP)3.0020025.40254025501.60
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00-25114.30265027101.92
Kulai(Tri)2.80-2.802600--
Fatehpur(UP)2.50-58.33879.10238523504.61
Badda(UP)2.50NC103.7024502400-
Baberu(UP)2.20-42.1148.1023502225-
Shikohabad(UP)2.00100150.50298029502.05
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC16.0019001850-
Maudaha(UP)1.90-5134.70237023405.33
Balarampur(WB)1.82NC38.0225802580-2.27
Kalimpong(WB)1.80-21.7426.6029002900-36.96
Chandoli(UP)1.60NC347.90231523254.04
Anandnagar(UP)1.5050208.4023002300-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.502528.9026152570-1.69
Khair(UP)1.50-7541.2025802600-2.27
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC3.0042504250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC55.0029002800-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC2.00990093008.79
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC81.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC82.0022002200-45.00
Auraiya(UP)1.00NC354.50255026208.51
Muskara(UP)1.002517.002380235010.70
Achnera(UP)0.70NC34.50254025501.20
Ujhani(UP)0.70-53.3324.10260025006.56
Bilsi(UP)0.60-72.734.60245025006.52
Published on September 03, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)

