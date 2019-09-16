Rice Prices

as on : 16-09-2019 03:52:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)5019.0073.4942605.00450045004.65
Bazpur(Utr)222.70152.494011.8022002200-6.38
Siliguri(WB)206.004.044825.0038003800-
Dhing(ASM)140.003.71560.0026002650-16.13
Gondal(UP)140.00NC6390.00248024808.53
Hardoi(UP)130.0018.184180.00243024700.83
Barhaj(UP)120.0033.336598.00242024308.52
Ballia(UP)110.00-8.331735.00241024106.17
Agra(UP)110.001.853492.00260026503.59
Burdwan(WB)108.005.881974.0022502300-6.25
Katwa(WB)87.800.23742.1722502300-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)83.009.212465.0023002300-8.00
Lucknow(UP)81.00-4.712358.002880283025.22
Mainpuri(UP)81.0010.962260.0026002650-11.26
Srirampur(ASM)80.00-11.11280.002800280012.00
Kalipur(WB)78.00-2.51232.0023502350-
Azamgarh(UP)77.5010.719642.00246024608.61
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1820.0028002800-12.50
Aligarh(UP)70.00NC3150.00255025401.19
Pilibhit(UP)70.00-17.6512090.50266526203.90
Kalna(WB)66.501.53865.5028602870-4.67
Karimganj(ASM)60.00-60.003500-NC
Honnali(Kar)55.00-25.68357.00195320858.50
Gauripur(ASM)50.00NC1676.5045004500NC
Jaunpur(UP)50.0035.141445.70235023505.38
Gazipur(UP)49.0011.364944.503210321010.69
Bareilly(UP)45.0038.461465.00267526503.88
Pandua(WB)45.007.14964.0029502950-7.81
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC3401.0024002400NC
Kopaganj(UP)40.00-6.98700.002455246012.10
Beldanga(WB)40.00-11.112035.0026002600-2.26
Naugarh(UP)38.502.672404.502460246019.13
Muzzafarnagar(UP)36.00-15.29891.50282528301.80
Allahabad(UP)35.00-22.221155.502580255012.17
Khalilabad(UP)35.0016.67960.002400237511.11
Jangipura(UP)34.00-37.041000.00238023704.39
Madhoganj(UP)30.5027.083261.00233023204.02
Howly(ASM)30.00-23.08526.00240025002.13
Faizabad(UP)30.009.09887.00245024208.41
Kayamganj(UP)30.00-40951.002660265012.24
Lalitpur(UP)28.00-17.651531.0026402620-
Safdarganj(UP)28.0040548.00250024609.65
Kandi(WB)28.00-17.65601.0025502550-5.56
Jorhat(ASM)27.50-38.891223.50340034006.25
Meerut(UP)26.00-18.75160.00282029704.83
Lalganj(UP)25.00-79.17245.00175017503.55
Rampur(UP)25.0025595.50255025506.92
Balrampur(UP)25.0013.64456.0022702250-
Dadri(UP)25.0066.67688.00292029009.36
Wansi(UP)25.0025768.00213021850.71
Naanpara(UP)24.20-10.37831.80240024005.96
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)24.00NC152.0027002700-5.59
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)24.00-42405.0028002750NC
Etawah(UP)23.00-20.691816.50262526308.02
Jayas(UP)23.0027.781038.90210021005.00
Nalbari(ASM)21.5019.44212.2025002500NC
Bharthna(UP)20.00-33.335808.00264026407.76
Gajol(WB)20.00-37.5110.0027002700-
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)19.80NC707.003400340013.33
Ulhasnagar(Mah)19.00NC490.004500450012.50
Farukhabad(UP)19.0011.76612.002660265010.83
Sahiyapur(UP)19.0046.151266.002455244012.87
Kolaghat(WB)19.00NC199.0027002700-5.59
Gopiganj(UP)18.80-6150.8028002400-
Dhekiajuli(ASM)18.00NC436.00240024004.35
Dahod(Guj)18.00-6.25163.6041004000-4.65
Champadanga(WB)18.0050431.0030003000-6.25
Partaval(UP)17.50-12.5202.502390235011.68
Chorichora(UP)17.00-32188.002450244012.39
Islampur(WB)17.00-41.3899.0037003600-
Sitapur(UP)16.0010.34535.5024602450-
Raiganj(WB)16.00-40.7492.0035503500-
Ghatal(WB)15.0066.67318.5025002500-1.96
Sirsaganj(UP)13.00-3.7419.0026602670-4.32
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)13.008.33215.0022602260-
Lalbagh(WB)12.90-2.2750.9026802590-2.55
Jhansi(UP)12.5066.67153.60227523251.34
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)12.00-14.29218.002650266015.22
Bethuadahari(WB)12.00NC121.0038003700-11.63
Nadia(WB)12.00NC421.0038003800-1.30
Purulia(WB)12.00NC110.00264026401.54
Jiaganj(WB)11.90-4.849.9027002590-3.57
Paliakala(UP)11.50-4.17614.3022702280-0.44
Badayoun(UP)11.00-26.67524.50257025805.98
Robertsganj(UP)11.0057.14380.95237523606.74
Devariya(UP)11.00-451214.002460246513.63
Kannauj(UP)11.00-4.35270.60265026007.72
Alappuzha(Ker)10.00NC110.00735074508.89
Atarra(UP)10.00-16.67291.502380237519.00
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC761.0021502150-1.38
Karvi(UP)10.00NC305.00234523706.59
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00NC52.0034503450-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)10.00-9.09474.0026002600-1.89
Jasra(UP)9.00-50418.002600265013.04
Chitwadagaon(UP)9.0080139.0021002100-
Mahoba(UP)8.80-38.8968.5023252295-
Etah(UP)8.5021.43216.5025802585-7.53
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.506.25515.00225022504.17
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29123.502550256010.87
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.7016.67176.50300025502.74
Khurja(UP)7.50NC500.80270026752.86
Banda(UP)7.0040171.5023402385-
Fatehpur(UP)7.007.69900.602425240010.23
Khatra(WB)7.00NC762.00265026501.92
Unnao(UP)6.50NC123.202700267518.68
Puwaha(UP)6.00-25312.20246024200.41
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC412.50241524359.28
Badda(UP)5.0025112.7024602420-
Tikonia(UP)4.10-92.8361.3021302200-14.80
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC140.0026002575-0.95
Kosikalan(UP)4.00-27.27184.8026002600NC
Kalyani(WB)4.0014.29213.00340034006.25
Uluberia(WB)3.70NC28.5029002900NC
Buland Shahr(UP)3.50-12.5121.80266026602.31
Bangarmau(UP)3.00-40111.70246023756.96
Kalimpong(WB)2.50-24.2432.4029002900-36.96
Maudaha(UP)2.2015.79136.90236023705.36
Gadaura(UP)2.00-42.86379.00230023007.48
Nautnava(UP)2.00NC261.1022502350-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.606.6732.0026402630-0.38
Tundla(UP)1.60-64.44255.70256026401.59
Doharighat(UP)1.50NC82.50210021005.00
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC8.0039003900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC59.0018002900-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC4.001000099009.89
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC85.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC86.0022002200-45.00
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-33.33219.4024002300-
Khair(UP)1.00-5044.2025802590-1.15
Bishenpur(Man)0.90NC6.7044004400-
Achnera(UP)0.7016.6737.10256025500.39
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-33.3315.00250025008.70
Published on September 16, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)