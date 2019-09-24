Rice Prices

as on : 24-09-2019 05:10:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2531.00-13.7148069.00450045004.65
Gadarpur(Utr)793.00-71.4147657.0022002923-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC6670.0035003500-5.41
Baxirhat(WB)240.00-2.041433.00275027001.85
Sultanpur(UP)230.00-11.544043.002750277517.02
Siliguri(WB)230.009.525265.0038003800-
Bhadravathi(Kar)203.00-203.002185-45.67
Gondal(UP)145.00-2.036683.00245024804.26
Dhing(ASM)140.00NC1700.0027002600NC
Barhaj(UP)130.0018.186838.00240024206.67
Ballia(UP)110.00NC1845.00237024104.41
Lucknow(UP)99.0017.162541.502900288026.09
Honnali(Kar)80.0045.45437.002040195313.33
Agra(UP)80.00-15.793667.00263026104.37
Hardoi(UP)80.00-504420.00250024203.73
Kalipur(WB)80.00-2.441394.0023502350-
Barabanki(UP)75.00-7.41495.00244024253.39
Mainpuri(UP)75.00-7.412335.0026202600-9.66
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1890.0028002800-12.50
Aligarh(UP)70.00-12.53300.00255025502.00
Kasimbazar(WB)67.001.52901.0027002780-4.59
Pilibhit(UP)65.00NC12220.50269526705.07
Srirampur(ASM)60.00-33.33430.002800280012.00
Azamgarh(UP)60.00-22.589702.00246524609.07
Puranpur(UP)60.00-6.256320.00270026508.43
Bahraich(UP)51.50-0.583155.50246024406.96
Gauripur(ASM)50.004.171774.5045004500NC
Allahabad(UP)50.0042.861205.502680258016.02
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00-44.444445.00232523406.90
Gazipur(UP)49.0011.365037.503230323011.38
Pandua(WB)45.007.141051.0029502950-1.67
Naugarh(UP)42.50-6.592492.502450245018.64
Karimganj(ASM)40.00NC380.0024502450-
Basti(UP)40.0090.481277.002460245013.36
Saharanpur(UP)40.005.261033.50282028103.68
Vasai(Mah)38.00-19.151152.00345534556.31
Lalitpur(UP)35.0016.671596.0024502400-
Jhargram(WB)35.00NC850.0029002900-3.33
Kopaganj(UP)32.00-20732.002465245512.56
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-23.08960.50283528304.61
Meerut(UP)28.007.69188.00278028203.35
Lakhimpur(UP)28.00-201661.50246024008.37
Faizabad(UP)27.50-8.33914.50245024508.41
Bareilly(UP)26.00136.361502.00270026904.85
Khalilabad(UP)25.00-28.57985.002385240011.19
Durgapur(WB)25.0023.761319.6027002700-4.42
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)25.0013.642452.0028002800NC
Asansol(WB)24.5011.362456.6029002900-6.45
Toofanganj(WB)23.401.74144.30275027001.85
Anandnagar(UP)22.002100241.40240024004.35
Etawah(UP)22.00101858.50266026259.47
Chorichora(UP)22.0029.41210.002460245012.84
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)21.809.55748.703400340013.33
Chintamani(Kar)21.00162.542.002800225024.44
Mathura(UP)21.00-16825.50264026403.53
Vishalpur(UP)20.80197.14705.30259026350.58
Cachar(ASM)20.00-66.673481.0024002400NC
Hapur(UP)20.00-66.671815.00287028502.50
Kayamganj(UP)20.00-501011.002720265014.77
Shahganj(UP)20.0015054.00232023404.98
Falakata(WB)20.00NC840.0026002600-7.14
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC600.0026002600-7.14
Jayas(UP)19.00-22.451082.40210021105.00
Farukhabad(UP)18.00-5.26630.002760266017.45
Sitapur(UP)18.0024.14568.00244524507.00
Safdarganj(UP)17.00-39.29565.00243025006.58
Islampur(WB)17.00NC116.0037003700-
Nalbari(ASM)16.00-25.58228.20255025002.00
Ulhasnagar(Mah)16.00-15.79506.004500450012.50
Pratapgarh(UP)16.00-38.46135.502415223510.02
Madhoganj(UP)16.00-40.743304.00234023204.70
Raiganj(WB)16.00NC108.0035503550-
Naanpara(UP)15.60-46.21876.40237524005.09
Dadri(UP)15.00-25723.00295029208.06
Bharthna(UP)15.00NC5838.00265026507.07
Champadanga(WB)15.007.14460.0030503000-4.69
Balrampur(UP)14.00-44470.0022702270-
Atarra(UP)12.5025304.002350238017.50
Giridih(Jha)12.35-12.353800--
Jafarganj(UP)12.00501258.0024302450-
Nadia(WB)12.0020443.0038503800-2.53
Sahiyapur(UP)11.00-37.141294.502465245513.86
Devariya(UP)10.00-9.091224.002465246013.59
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC771.0021502150-1.83
Kalyani(WB)10.00150223.00340034006.25
Karvi(UP)9.505.56323.50237523607.47
Dibrugarh(ASM)9.0050191.50300030002.74
Badayoun(UP)9.00NC542.50259025807.92
Chitwadagaon(UP)9.00NC148.0021002100-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)9.00-10483.0026002600-1.89
Khurja(UP)8.00NC516.80267526801.71
Nawabganj(UP)8.00-96.14219.252500160015.74
Hailakandi(ASM)7.0016.6744.0024002400NC
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.00-17.65530.50225022504.65
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5130.502600255013.04
Robertsganj(UP)6.00-20394.45235023706.09
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)5.50-54.17223.502750265019.57
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-5.45353.6023202320-1.28
Mangaon(Mah)5.0066.6736.0028003800-20.00
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-23.08424.00242524259.73
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC274.002250225012.50
Khatra(WB)5.00-28.57767.00265026501.92
Fatehpur(UP)4.50NC909.60241024109.55
Kasganj(UP)4.00NC124.5025702570-6.88
Kosikalan(UP)4.00NC192.80261026150.38
Soharatgarh(UP)4.00-38.46441.502470246014.35
Buland Shahr(UP)4.0014.29125.80266026602.31
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)3.80-70.0889.2030003000NC
Bangarmau(UP)3.60-10119.30245024507.69
Jahangirabad(UP)3.5016.67146.5026002600-1.14
Uluberia(WB)3.50-5.4132.0029002900NC
Ranaghat(WB)3.20NC87.2035003900NC
Sehjanwa(UP)3.00-40261.1021602160NC
Kulai(Tri)2.70-3.575.5026002600-
Imphal(Man)2.40NC12.0045004500-
Maudaha(UP)2.304.55139.20236023605.36
Melaghar(Tri)2.00-2030.0027002700NC
Baberu(UP)2.0033.3351.6023602325-
Chandoli(UP)2.0011.11355.10236523153.28
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)2.00NC34.003800380035.71
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.706.2533.7026202640-1.13
Achalda(UP)1.20-63.6423.902650221089.29
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC10.0042503950-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC60.0031001800-
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC29.00409040900.25
Auraiya(UP)1.00NC356.502550255010.87
Charra(UP)1.00-66.6726.40255025402.00
Gadaura(UP)1.00-50380.002300230015.00
Khair(UP)1.00-33.3346.70260025901.96
Sindholi(UP)1.00-5020.0019001850-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00NC9.0046004600-
Bishenpur(Man)0.80-11.117.5044004400-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC38.5025502550-0.39
Ujhani(UP)0.60NC26.50259025906.15
