Rice Prices

as on : 03-10-2019 02:14:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)2595.00202.154565.0030172840-
Pilibhit(UP)600.00-256612.50261526851.95
Roorkee(Utr)303.0048.531509.0022002458-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC5220.0035003500-5.41
Bindki(UP)250.00-16.674140.0024302440-
Bazpur(Utr)156.40-29.773086.5023002200-2.13
Gondal(UP)149.002.764671.50245024503.81
Dhing(ASM)125.00-10.711660.00275027001.85
Puranpur(UP)120.001002700.00275027307.84
Hardoi(UP)80.00NC3520.00244025001.24
Barhaj(UP)80.0014.294603.00242024207.08
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1610.0028002800-12.50
Aligarh(UP)70.00NC2675.00255025402.00
Lucknow(UP)66.00-33.332103.502800290021.74
Kalna(WB)65.50-1.5630.5029502860-1.67
Mainpuri(UP)63.50-15.331658.0026602620-8.28
Azamgarh(UP)61.001.672361.50247024658.81
Ballia(UP)60.00-45.451695.00245023707.93
Saharanpur(UP)52.0030690.50280028202.38
Gazipur(UP)47.00-17.544664.503200323010.34
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC830.0033103250-5.43
Pandua(WB)42.00-6.671000.0029502950NC
Ghaziabad(UP)40.0033.331930.00292529257.34
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC1455.00270027001.89
Vasai(Mah)38.00NC777.00348034553.88
Naugarh(UP)38.001.331753.502475247010.99
Basti(UP)37.005.71811.502470247014.09
Lalitpur(UP)36.002.86758.0024852450-
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.671209.00245024607.46
Bhivandi(Mah)34.00-47.69505.0024502200-10.58
Sindhanur(Kar)33.0023086.0044754425-
Kopaganj(UP)31.00-3.12635.002475246513.01
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00NC872.00280027902.19
Jorhat(ASM)27.50-54.171207.50340034006.25
Chintamani(Kar)27.0017.39142.002800280024.44
Dadri(UP)25.0025603.00293029506.93
Bharthna(UP)25.0066.673515.00266026507.47
Kayamganj(UP)24.0020823.002730272014.23
Samsi(WB)22.00-31.25189.0034003250-2.86
Ulhasnagar(Mah)21.0031.25418.004700450017.50
Cachar(ASM)20.00NC2420.0024002400NC
Muradabad(UP)20.0011.11324.40272025705.43
Balrampur(UP)19.0035.71370.0022002270-
Mahoba(UP)18.50110.23105.5023402325-
Safdarganj(UP)18.005.88331.002520243010.53
Farukhabad(UP)17.00-5.56482.502750276016.03
Naanpara(UP)16.505.77586.00235023753.75
Sahiyapur(UP)16.0039.13838.502460246012.33
Sirsaganj(UP)15.0066.67263.0026402640-5.38
Devariya(UP)12.0020875.002485246515.85
Kannauj(UP)12.009.09216.502700265014.89
Atarra(UP)11.50-8218.00237023507.73
Jayas(UP)11.00-42.11794.40205021003.54
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC561.0021502150-1.83
Nawabganj(UP)8.00NC235.252400250011.11
Chitwadagaon(UP)8.00NC180.0021002100-
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.00-7.89105.80300030002.74
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.0055.56407.00225022504.65
Kaliaganj(WB)7.00-12.574.0035503450-
Khatra(WB)7.0040535.00265026503.92
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)7.00-22.22392.0026002600NC
Hailakandi(ASM)6.00-14.2950.0024002400NC
Badayoun(UP)6.00-40344.50259026007.92
Khurja(UP)6.00-20298.30268026803.08
Fatehabad(UP)5.20NC281.9023202320-1.28
Etah(UP)5.00-41.18154.5025802580-5.15
Kasganj(UP)5.00NC96.0025602560-7.25
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29102.50262526000.19
Puwaha(UP)4.00-20291.2024502600-2.00
Buland Shahr(UP)4.00NC95.80265026601.92
Kosikalan(UP)3.50NC158.50260026130.39
Sehjanwa(UP)3.00NC174.0021602160NC
Badda(UP)3.00-40102.5024502460-
Imphal(Man)2.40NC16.8045004500-
Mangaon(Mah)2.00-6026.0028002800NC
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00-80251.002250225012.50
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.805.8829.60266526200.57
Firozabad(UP)1.50-3.002610--
Gadaura(UP)1.5050366.302400230020.00
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC12.0039004250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC65.0032003200-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC78.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC79.0022002200-45.00
Achalda(UP)0.8014.2918.102650260089.29
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.70-3010.4046004600-
Gurusarai(UP)0.60NC14.00251025009.13
Bishenpur(Man)0.60-258.7044004400-
Published on October 03, 2019
rice (commodity)